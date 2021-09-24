has once again landed in trouble. Yes, you read that right. An FIR has been filed against Kapil Sharma's comedy show in the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly showing actors drinking on the stage they were performing a courtroom scene. The complainant said that it is disrespectful towards the decorum of the court. The episode in the question was aired in January 2020 and its repeat telecast was shown in April 2021. Also Read - Rytasha Rathore, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pushtiie Shakti and other plus-size TV hotties who prove that more curves enhance your sex appeal

A lawyer filed an FIR in the CJM Court and the hearing will reportedly take place on October 1, 2021. A report in India Today, quoted the lawyer as, "The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped". Also Read - From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: Here are the educational qualifications of popular comedians

The comedy show that has always managed to tickle audiences' funny bone had returned on screen last month after being off-air for almost seven months. Kapil had taken a paternity leave for his newborn son. The Kapil Sharma Show is hosted by Kapil and the show stars , , Krushna Abhishek, , Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's relationship rumours; Sidharth Shukla's demise leaves Shehnaaz Gill broken; Asim Riaz-Paras Chhabra turn friends again and more