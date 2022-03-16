Ace comedian and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's reality show The Khatra Khatra Show is all about entertainement. Recently, Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta will be seen in the reality show along with Bigg Boss 15's former contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. The promo of the upcoming show was released on social media. In the promo video, Pratik and Umar will be seen trying to impress Munmun with their six-pack abs. Also Read - Holi 2022: Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly and more TV stars kick-start celebrations on sets [VIEW PICS]

Umar and Pratik will be seen competing against each other to impress Munmun. In the video, Munmun can be seen hiding her face and closing her eyes as Pratik tries to take off his trousers. In the video, both Umar and Pratik try to take their shirt off and flaunt their well-toned body.

Watch the video -

In the upcoming episode of the show, Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli, Umar Riaz, Punit Pathak, and more celebs will be part of it. In the recently episode of the show, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was seen flirting with Pratik and the fans love their sizzling chemistry. During the show, Nikki even confessed her love for Pratik and said she wants to marry him. Later, Pratik went down on his knees and gave a rose to her.