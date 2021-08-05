ThrowbackThursday: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill looks truly unrecognisable in her school uniform; fans call her a cutie

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gained a lot of attention with her cuteness and bubbly personality. The actress has become a household name and has a huge fan following on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: On a scale of 1-5, how excited are you for the Karan Johar-hosted show? VOTE NOW

Recently, we came across an old picture of Shehnaaz from her school days. The gorgeous actress can be seen in her school uniform and was dancing with her friend. The throwback picture of Shehnaaz from her school days went viral on social media.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anku ✨Shehnaaz Lover (@shehnaazfc27)

Several fan clubs and fan pages of Shehnaaz have shared the picture on their handle. Well, within no time Shehnaaz's fans started calling her 'cutie' and 'pretty'. Her fans could not help but fall in love with her all over again.

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz worked hard on herself and shed oodles of weight. She even manages to turn heads with her impeccable style and charming personality. The Punjabi singer has got several projects with Badshah and . Recently, Shehnaaz won Promising Fresh Face award at the ET Most Inspiring Women Awards 2021.

Shehnaaz even shot for a special calendar shoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. There are rumors that Shehnaaz will participate in Bigg Boss OTT which will be hosted by and will premiere from August 8.

On the work front, Shehnaaz shot for Honsla Rakh, a film with Diljit Dosanjh.