Anupamaa's about his 'sympathy' seeking character, and Raqesh Bapat are working on their differences, says 'I Hate You' to on Twitter, shares first picture of her newborn daughter, shares latest pictures with his team of Voh Toh Hai Albelaa and many interesting things took place in the TV industry today. You might have missed some important updates about TV and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the TV industry. So, below is the list of trending TV news of today… Also Read - Mika Singh says 'I Hate You' to Kapil Sharma on Twitter; here's how the comedian reacted

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are working on their differences Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj talks about his 'sympathy' seeking character; says, 'it would be unfair...'

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat recently walked hand-in-hand at an event and quashed their break up rumours. A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife revealed," Shamita and Raqesh do have differences like every couple has but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for them. They both truly love each other and do not want to lose this special relationship and hence they're working out on their differences. Shamita has worked immensely hard to get this recognition and now is looking forward to working in films and web series as now is the best time for any actors and the same goes with Raqesh. He too wants to explore opportunities for himself. Amid this, they are not able to decide on how to work on their relationship as Raqesh is based in Pune and it becomes difficult for him to travel almost every time." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Do you want Navjot Singh Sidhu to return and replace Archana Puran Singh in the comedy show? Vote Now

Mika Singh says 'I Hate You' to Kapil Sharma on Twitter

Bollywood's superstar singer Mika Singh recently complaint that comedian Kapil Sharma often ignores him. Recently, a user asked Kapil about the allegation on him for not inviting The Kashmir Files team on his show to promote their film. Mika in his complaint said he replies to aire gaire and not him. Mika wrote, "Bhaaji I hate you aap har kisi aire gaire ke tweet ka reply karte ho.. mai apka bhai apka neighbour aur mujhe no reply". Comedian Kapil replied saying, " Aah chakko fer gift for you paji love you".

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj talks about his 'sympathy' seeking character in Anupamaa

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey who essays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa recently spoke his heart out on his 'sympathy' seeking character; says, 'it would be unfair...'. He was quoted by IANS saying, "I don't think men use anything to gain sympathy or advantage because human beings are alike, be it a man or a woman, they can both use it to their advantage or disadvantage or gain sympathy or not. So it would be unfair to say that men use it sometimes to gain sympathy. It's both ways. Even women can do that and even men can do that."

Pooja Banerjee shares first pic of her newborn daughter

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee recently become a mother to a baby girl. The actress shared her excitement over her newborn baby girl and shared the first picture of the little one on social media. In the post shared by Pooja, we can see little fingers of the baby wrapped around her daddy’s finger. Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal captioned the post as, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.”

Shaheer Sheikh shares pics with the team of Voh Toh Hai Albelaa

Popular telly star Shaheer Sheikh has already started shooting for his new show Voh Toh Hai Albelaa. The actor shared the latest pictures with his new team of the upcoming show and captioned it as, “#newbeginnings #WohTohHaiAlbelaa”. In the pictures, it seems as the entire cast and crew of the new show took blessing at gurudwara, temple, church and dargah.