Trending TV News Today: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat put break-up rumours to rest, Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of her newborn daughter and more

Shamita Shetty,Raqesh Bapat, Pooja Banerjee, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh and more trending TV news of the day...