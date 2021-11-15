The first day of the week is about to end and as usual, we are here with all the important stories of the day. Don't worry, if you have missed any important story, we have got you covered. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali taunts Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over their 'fitrat'; Pratik Sehajpal refuses to wash 'personal clothes' as VIPs rule the house

Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta stuns fans with her transformation Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get audience's support; netizens trend 'BB15 Sher Karan' and 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' for slaying it in Weekend Ka Vaar

Actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer took to Instagram to share before and after pics of her weight loss journey. She wrote, “Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Shamita Shetty getting upset for Raqesh Bapat quitting the show on medical grounds is valid? Vote now

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta stuns fans with before and after pics of her weight loss journey; says, ‘Long way to go’

Shehnaaz Gill's video of her breaking down during Honsla Rakh promotions goes viral

A video of Shehnaaz Gill from her Honsla Rakh promotions has gone viral wherein her eyes are swollen and she looks devastated. In the clip, she broke down and was crying. Shehnaaz was calling out her mother.

Also Read: LEAKED: Shehnaaz Gill's shocking video of her breaking down during Honsla Rakh promotions goes viral; fans rally behind the actress

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get the audience's support

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite interesting. Netizens supported Tejasswi and Karan. They started trending 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' alongside 'BB15 Sher Karan' on Twitter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get audience's support; netizens trend 'BB15 Sher Karan' and 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' for slaying it in Weekend Ka Vaar

is terribly missing her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh amidst the wedding season

Singer Neha Kakkar gets nostalgic as she reminisced her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared a reel video where the two were seen romancing to their song, Nehu Da Vyah. "Seeing everyone getting married, Humein Apni Shaadi ki yaad aa gayi," Neha captioned the post.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh are CUTENESS overload as they reminisce their wedding amidst Bollywood shaadi season - Watch

Kundali Bhagya's 's pre-wedding festivities begin

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot on November 16. A video from Shraddha's pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online wherein the bride-to-be could not stop smiling during the tilak ceremony.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks radiant at her pre-wedding festivities – watch video