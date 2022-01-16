Palak Purswani confirms breakup with Avinash Sachdev, Urfi Javed trolled yet again, , slamming Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra for calling Pratik Sehajpal's mother 'stupid', reveals spent two days in the jail, Shehnaaz Gill's rendition of Ranjha winning hearts and others are among the top TV newsmakers of today. If you are wondering what happened in the world of TV, we are right here to give you a low down. So read on to know more about our TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pandit Janardhan PREDICTS about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's marriage; says 'kanya ki taraf se gadbad hogi'

Palak Purswani confirms breakup with Avinash Sachdev Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rakhi Sawant has spent two days in the jail; host Salman Khan says 'To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai' – watch promo

Television actors Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were in a relationship for four years now. The two had a Roka ceremony in January 2021, but according to the reports both Palak and Avinash have called it quits. Confirming her break up with Avinash, the actress told ETimes that her self-respect and loyalty mean the most in a relationship. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani - A look at Sidharth Malhotra's dating life

Urfi Javed targeted by trolls AGAIN for her bizarre outfit

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was spotted at the airport dressed in a risque outfit. She wore a cutout top with bodysuit pattern done in net. Netizens trolled her yet again for her revealing clothes.

Bigg Boss 15: Pandit PREDICTS about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's marriage

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Pandit Janardhan graces the show with his presence. He predicts the future of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Pandit tells Karan Kundrra about his past two failed relationships. 'Do affair tere nasth huye hai, ab teesra gupt chal rha h yeh', says Pandit to Kundrra. He further predicts Karan's marriage with Tejasswi and says 'vivah hona asambhav hai, kanya ki taraf se gadbad hogi'.

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rakhi Sawant has spent two days in the jail

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will pass a shocking statement against Rakhi Sawant and she says, "Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jakar aayi hain." Host Salman quickly replies saying, "To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai."

Kamya Panjabi and Bipasha Basu slam Karan Kundrra for calling Pratik Sehajpal's mother stupid

In the Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra got into a fight and were seen getting violent. Karan was heard calling Pratik's mother 'stupid' after the latter called Tejasswi the same. Well, Karan's statement didn't go down well with several celebs including Kamya Panjabi, Bipasha Basu, and Gauahar Khan. Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Last weekend salman sir told Karan he is not taking a stand for his gf well here he is taking stands like this, Teri maa stupid… shi shi shi game toh boring thi hi aaj inke liye respect bhi khatam ho gayi.” Bipasha Basu wrote on Twitter, "Pathetic behaviour of grown man and woman!Name calling among housemates is not ok but always happens.But can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non stop,just to prove any ridiculous point!Shameful! #BiggBoss15 #shameful." Gauahar Khan also tweeted, "Pratik has called a co-contestant stupid, Karan Kundra, Pratik's mother is not a contestant, mind your damn tongue! Shame on him for saying it sooooo many times. Teri maa stupid. Wow wow wow! Sad on teja for defending it. Maa ka darja shayad pata hi nahi. Shame."

Host Salman Khan tells Abhijeet Bichukale to zip it

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, few journalists will be seen gracing the stage. They will have an intense conversation session with all the contestants. One of the journalist asks Abhijeet Bichukale will he not apologise for his mistakes? Abhijeet lost his calm and behaved badly in front of them. He said, “Aapko pata bhi hai main bahar ki duniya mein kya hoon”. Salman loses his calm and tells him to zip it.

