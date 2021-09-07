The day is about to end and it is almost time to look at all the important stories from the TV industry. Here is all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla once expressed his desire to become a dad to BB 14 Toofani seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - read deets

Shehnaaz Gill's brother and father remember Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. Shehnaaz's brother and father have remembered Sidharth and shared pictures on Instagram. Shehbaz captioned the post as, "Nothing shakes the smiling heart ❤️ @realsidharthshukla SHER ? APNA." Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh stated that he is not able to believe that Sidharth is no more. He shared a picture and wrote, "Vishwas nahin ho raha Tum hamesha Dil mein rahoge."

Fans call Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Maa 'strongest lady'

A prayer meeting was held for Sidharth Shukla yesterday by Brahma Kumaris sister Shivani and she revealed that Rita maa had only two words to say - Om Shanti and ‘I just have one wish from the Almighty, he should stay happy wherever he is.’

Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot gets cancelled as Raj Anadkat and fall sick

Actors Raj Anadkat and Mandar Chandwadkar called in sick. As per a report in the Times of India, yesterday's shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was canceled as the actors were not feeling well.

Sidharth Shukla once expressed his desire to become a dad

The Bigg Boss 13 winner had entered the BB 14 house as a Toofani Senior, along with Gauahar Khan and . During that time, Sidharth told Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan 'I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father'.

Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Panday talks about his bond with his onscreen daughter

Actor who essays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa recently spoke about his bond with his onscreen daughter Anagha Bhosale. He said, 'I treat her like my daughter. Every time I see her and talk to her I feel that I wish I had one daughter as I have two sons, but she fills that space for me. Anagha is too cute and an adorable kid I have really fun shooting reels, pictures and playing around with her.'