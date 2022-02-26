Fans praise Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's chemistry in Naagin 6, Remo D'Souza reveals he used to hate people calling him 'kaalia', Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani highest paid couple on Smart Jodi, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina pens a post on the Russia Ukraine war, Manasvi Vashist gifts himself a new car and many interesting things took place in the TV industry today. You might have missed some important updates about TV and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the TV industry. So, below is the list of trending TV news of today… Also Read - RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN: Poster of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s song gets great response; actor says, ‘We can’t thank you enough’

Naagin 6: Fans praise Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show; say 'Pratha-Rishabh's chemistry reminds them of Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's bond from Naagin 1' Also Read - Rula Deti Hai poster: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra team up for a romantic song; #TejRan fans pour their love on the couple

Fans of Naagin 6 praised Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry in the show. They pointed out how Naagin 6 reminded them of Naagin 1. The fans of Naagin 6 compared Pratha and Rishabh's chemistry to aka Shivanya and 's bond from Naagin 1. One of the fans also wrote that Tejasswi's innocence is just the same as Mouni from Naagin 1. One of the users wrote, “I don't know if its the same set being using or a similar storyline for Pratha & Rishab, but Naagin6 is reminding me so much of Naagin1. Teja & Simba are the only other couple in the entire franchise that have come close to the kind of chemistry that Mouni & Arjun shared #Naagin6.” While, others wrote, 'After Mouni Roy in Naagin 1, only Tejasswi Prakash has managed to bring in the innocence that we once saw in Shivanya. Teja as Pratha relates soo much to me, just like Shivanya did. Just like Mouni, Tejasswi exudes the same charm and fierceness. #Naagin6'. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on BTS' song and more

Also read: Naagin 6: Fans praise Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show; say 'Pratha-Rishabh's chemistry reminds them of Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's bond from Naagin 1'

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani are the highest paid couple on Smart Jodi

A source close to the production told us, "It is Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani who are getting the maximum. They are charging Rs ten lakh per episode. She is a Bollywood face and still very popular. In fact, the whole team of Smart Jodi is very surprised with the entertainment quotient that her husband Himalaya Dassani has brought to the show. He is very jovial and the whole unit adores him. He makes everyone laugh and how. The second highest-paid couple is Ankita Lokhande who is charging seven lakh per episode.

Also read: Not Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, this COUPLE is the highest paid on Smart Jodi [Exclusive]

Remo D'Souza reveals he used to hate when people called him 'kaalia', 'kalu'

Ace choreographer-director Remo D'Souza shared a video wherein he is seen lovingly telling his wife how much she means to him. He even revealed how he was subjected to discrimination for being dark skinned. In the video, Remo was seen lip-syncing Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai song and said how he e used to hate when people used to call him 'kaalia' or 'kalu'. "I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu , but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart❤️ that matters ??? and use to sing this #song , since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza," Remo wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Remo D'Souza REVEALS he used to hate when people called him 'kaalia', 'kalu': 'But then my mom told me...'

Imlie fame Manasvi Vashist gifts himself a lavish car

Actor Manasvi Vashist recently gifted a new branded car. He shared pictures of his new gift on the social media and captioned it as, "My New Ride." Manasvi purchased a rich black-coloured car and called it a 'surreal feeling'.

Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina pens an emotional post on the Russia Ukraine war

Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina recently shared a long emotional note about Russia and Ukraine war. na was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian…My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine."