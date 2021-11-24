TV show Anupamaa is getting more and more exciting with each passing day. The upcoming episodes will be full of interesting and unexpected twists and turns and we have all the details of what , Sudhanshu Panday, , , Alpana Buch and more have in store for you. Check out the Top 5 major twists you can expect in the upcoming episodes of your favourite TV show Anupamaa on Star Plus. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madhavi Gogate passes away after battling COVID, Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch mourn her demise

Vanraj's heart-to-heart with Anupamaa

With all the drama that ensued in the Shah family, and everyone's secret been exposed, Vanraj has now learnt who's more important in his life. He has now learnt Kavya's reality and is regretting his decision to marry her. He confesses his changed feelings about Kavya to Anupamaa and tells her that all the love her had for Kavya is now lost. He apologises to Anu and tells her that he doesn't want to be a loser, but a winner and he will do everything for the same. Kavya overhears the conversation and starts hacking her own plan to keep Vanraj and Anupamaa away and get Vanraj on her side again.

Baa’s special request to Anupamaa

Baa falls ill after Bapuji rejects her and tells her that ‘yeh ghar ab ghar nahi lagta’. Baa is in deep regret mode and that takes a toll on her. She also realises that despite her beings so against Anupamaa and taunting her all the time, she still fought with Vanraj for her. Leela will then call the entire family to her room and ask Anupamaa to come back to the Shah house.

Anupamaa’s change of heart for Anuj

Bapuji’s suggestion to Anupamaa to let Anuj enter her life has left a deep impact on her. She has now started seeing Anuj in a different light. Is she preparing herself for this new happiness?

Anuj wonders about Anupamaa’s changed behaviour

Anuj will notice how Anupamaa’s behaviour has changed and the new way she has started looking and rather staring at him. Anuj will not be able to blush at this new attention from Anu. Little does he know what is going on in Anu’s heart.

Anuj and Anupamaa turn into a couple

While there may be some time before we see where the MaAn bond heads, the two will play a couple as the Shah family gets ready to get Samar and Nandini married. Since Kavya is Nandini’s relative, she and Vanraj will do her . As for Samar, he hates Vanraj for what he has done to his mom Anupamaa. And therefore, from the groom’s side, along with mother Anupamaa, Anuj will step in Samar’s father’s place. Anyway Samar is very fond of Anuj and wants to see MaAn get together.

All in all, Anupamaa is getting more interesting and intriguing by the day. So stay tuned to your favourite show and to Bollywoodlife for all updates about Anu and Anuj.