Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her unbuttoned jeans in latest bold video

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion choices and she turns heads with her over-the-top style. Urfi ups the fashion quotient with her hotness and we cannot stop adoring her. The gorgeous actress loves experimenting with fashion and often gets brutally trolled for her bold choices. Once again, Urfi is back with her boldness. She shared a video on her Instagram wherein she donned unbuttoned jeans. She was seen holding a newspaper in her hand that cover her half body. The newspaper had 'Be Yourself' written on it. Urfi's new video is going viral and netizens have once again targeted her and bashed her. Also Read - Uorfi Javed, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who became victims of death hoaxes

One user wrote, 'U need to grow up lady', while another commented saying, 'Tu ye apna dikha k ye sabit Krna chahti kya ki tu world m ek he hot h ??teri futti kodi nhi ati ha bht achi ladkiya hI? teri aukkat kachre k kude mai hai be nikall'. Another user wrote, 'Itna dhyan se mat dekho ब्रा पहनी हुई है. Also Read - Uorfi Javed commits suicide? Bizarre death hoax of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant goes VIRAL; actress reacts

Recently, Urfi changed her name to Uorfi and revealed that she consulted a numerologist who said that she would get prosperity after changing her name. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed shares pic of bruised neck, TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide talks about Raj Anadkat aka Tapu's exit and more