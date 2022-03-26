Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing a black bikini; netizens say 'kapdo ki zarurat hai'

Urfi javed shared a video on her Instagram wherein she donned a sexy black bikini and flaunted her welll-toned body in style. She captioned the post as, "I'm a rose that came from concrete! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #rotd." Netizens trolled her for wearing a bikini.