Urfi Javed gets death threats from trolls; 'She should have been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed shared a few screenshots of the hate messages that she has received, wherein trolls wished to see her dead. Few of them dragged Urfi's name in the untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.