Urfi Javed gets death threats from trolls; 'She should have been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed manages to grab attention with her styling and unique fashion choices. But, recently Urfi shared a few screenshots of the hate messages that she has received for the past few days. These messages are not just abusive but also disturbing. Urfi revealed how trollers wished she was dead and prayed for it. But, instead of losing hope and feeling sad, Urfi shot back at them and shared the screenshots on her Instagram stories.

Trollers even dragged Urfi's name in the untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in a broad daylight by unidentified men on May 29. Urfi shared the screenshots and wrote, "Just posting few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!"

Take a look at the screenshot -

Urfi even reacted to the user's comments that said that she should have shot dead instead of Sidhu. She said,"I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."

On the work front, Urfi has been part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, , Puncch Beat Season 2, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in 's hosted show Bigg Boss OTT.