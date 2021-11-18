Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Urfi Javed has been making headlines with her fashion choices. After getting trolled for wearing a black cut-out maxi dress, now the actress was recently wearing a blue see-through dress that had a front zip open. Urfi has been a target of trolls who have been criticizing her for her bold choice of outfits. Also Read - Urfi Javed copies Kendall Jenner's daring cut out dress; fans say, 'Ranveer Singh To Yuhi Badnaam Hai'

The actress recently shared an Instagram clip wherein she flaunted her makeover. Within no time, the netizens trolled her for her outfit and said it was 'inappropriate'. The video starts with Urfi wearing a multi-colored pyjama set and flippers. She later transforms into a bombshell and dons this sexy dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Karan Nath or Akshara Singh – which Bigg Boss OTT contestant you want to see as a wild card entrant? Vote now

Netizens flooded her comments section with hate messages. "bhai yeh sharam ko pi gayi hai," wrote an Instagram user, while the other said, "Ye bhi open hi kr do sab to dikh hi rha hai." "Worst wardrobe collection in the world," wrote other user. Netizens even advised Urfi to wear a bra underneath. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat longs for Moose Jattana on Salman Khan's show; makers plan to bring in Karan Nath as the new wild card?

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Urfi often gets trolled mercilessly, but still, nothing could stop her from flaunting her well-toned body.