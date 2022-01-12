Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been a sensation with her unusual fashion choices and bold style. The starlet has again hit the headlines for her bold fashion choices. Recently, she shared some pictures of her wherein she donned a pink bralette and unbuttoned beige pants. She captioned the post as 'Here’s a picture of me dancing with joy for no reason !' She completed her look with pink hoops earrings, pink lip shade, and opted for a hair-tied-in section as she left her wavy tresses open. Many fans of Urfi appreciated her bold avatar, while others trolled her for her weird fashion. Haters left some nasty comments on her timeline. Also Read - Urfi Javed wears a controversial T-shirt with Javed Akhtar's name on it, reveals she is reading the Bhagavad Gita

Some comments read, 'Pant ka button laga loo', 'Aapke papa ki pant hai na ye', and 'Didi apki chain khuli hai,'diidi ye Hook lgaane mai aa jaau kyuki aap p to lgega na toh m shi se pehna dunha', 'Aab ye samjh se bahar h ki ye fashion ? h ya fr invitation ?!', 'Didi apki chain khuli hai', 'Khol ke photo khinchvane ki kya jarurat hai pant khol ke dikha do sari Nikal ke', 'Aree letter box khula reh fya' and many more. Also Read - Urfi Javed gets trolled again, this time for wearing a shirt in a bizarre fashion - View video

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Move over cleavage and underboob, Urfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Deepika Padukone and more hotties rock the sideboob trend

Well, this is not the first time that Urfi donned unbuttoned pants. Earlier also when she made an appearance at the airport she donned a crop top with full sleeves and unbuttoned checkered pants. Then also she was brutally trolled for her loud fashion. Urfi loves to experiment with her looks and creates her own style. She does not shy away from flaunting her bizarre outfits.

A few days back, she had said that she would never get married to a Muslim man as it is people from the community who backlash her the most.