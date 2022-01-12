Urfi Javed gets mercilessly trolled for posing in pink bralette and unbuttoned pants; netizens say 'Arey letter box khula reh gaya'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been a sensation with her unusual fashion choices and bold style. The starlet has again hit the headlines for her bold fashion choices. Recently, she shared some pictures of her wherein she donned a pink bralette and unbuttoned beige pants.