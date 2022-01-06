Varun Sood tests Covid positive; girlfriend Divya Agarwal shares health update

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has recently tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media and shared the news, "After 1011 days I've been tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe."