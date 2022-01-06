Varun Sood tests Covid positive; girlfriend Divya Agarwal shares health update

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has recently tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media and shared the news, “After 1011 days I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe.” Varun’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal also shared a note about her boyfriend's health. In an interview with ETimes, Divya said that Varun is quarantined at Rannvijay Singha’s house. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and more - EXCLUSIVE report on TV shows that will end by first half of 2022

“He is absolutely doing fine. There’s nothing that makes him feel weak physically. His throat is affected a little bit. He has mild symptoms. His mental mood is not fine. And this is also important to say that a person’s mental health gets affected a lot along with physical health. He feels a bit regretful thinking how and why it happened. As a partner, I am trying to calm him down so that he will recover soon. I am trying to cheer him up. When he had come back and had to be isolated, I had prepared his room. I ordered cinnabons for him.” Divya even urged all her fans and followers to not step put unless and until necessary. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan slammed for being out and about in the city just days after recovering from Covid: watch video

Apart from Varun, , , Yamini Singh, Delnaaz Irani, , Anita Raaj, , , and among others have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days.