Varun Sood tests Covid positive; girlfriend Divya Agarwal shares health update

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood has recently tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media and shared the news, “After 1011 days I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe.” Varun’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal also shared a note about her boyfriend's health. In an interview with ETimes, Divya said that Varun is quarantined at Rannvijay Singha’s house. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and more - EXCLUSIVE report on TV shows that will end by first half of 2022
“He is absolutely doing fine. There’s nothing that makes him feel weak physically. His throat is affected a little bit. He has mild symptoms. His mental mood is not fine. And this is also important to say that a person’s mental health gets affected a lot along with physical health. He feels a bit regretful thinking how and why it happened. As a partner, I am trying to calm him down so that he will recover soon. I am trying to cheer him up. When he had come back and had to be isolated, I had prepared his room. I ordered cinnabons for him.” Divya even urged all her fans and followers to not step put unless and until necessary. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan slammed for being out and about in the city just days after recovering from Covid: watch video
Apart from Varun, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Yamini Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, Anita Raaj, Erica Fernandes, Ekta Kapoor, and Sharad Malhotra among others have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days.
