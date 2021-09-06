Bigg Boss 13's mastermind Vikas Gupta has recently slammed all the celebrities who are ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla saying she is alone. He addressed the issue on his social media and said that Rita has two daughters to support her alogn with actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. “All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone In case You aren't aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers,” tweeted Vikas. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari or Varun Sood – which two contestants will get eliminated before the finale? Vote Now

All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other ❤️ & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers ? — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) September 4, 2021

Moreover, post Sidharth's demise his friend Gauahar Khan slammed people for giving interviews after meeting actor's grieving family. She expressed her anger on twitter and said, "Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don't come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism."

Bigg Boss season 13 winner Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to massive heart attack at the age of 40. The actor was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. The cremation took place on Friday. Sidharth's several celebs friends inlcuding Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, , , with wife , Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Shefali Jariwala and others paid visit to his family and mourned actor's death.