Vikas Gupta slams celebs who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mom; says 'she has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill by her side'

Bigg Boss 13's mastermind Vikas Gupta has recently slammed all the celebrities who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla saying she is alone.