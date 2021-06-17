Vikram Singh Chauhan gets candid on his SECRET marriage with Sneha Shukla; says, 'I don't even know how many would have been interested to know'

Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actor Vikram Singh Chauhan surprised one and all when he revealed that he tied the knot on April 30. He married his long-time sweetheart, Sneha Shukla. The actor has now spoken about why he kept the marriage a secret. He told SpotboyE that he always keeps his personal life private and likes it that way. He said that his idea was to marry first and later tell everyone that he is now hitched. Vikram Singh Chauhan told SpotboyE, "There was no reason to reveal or not to reveal. Honestly, I don't even know how many would have been interested to know. We never planned to keep it a secret and then reveal it to the world. I wanted to get married, I got married and then revealed it to the public." Also Read - Ek Deewana Tha actress Donal Bisht dating director Prateek Shah?

It seems he had plans of getting married in 2020 but the pandemic ruined it. However, he decided that he could not wait longer and got hitched in 2021. Vikram Singh Chauhan further told the portal, "This is something very personal to me. I don't really mix my personal and professional life together. Sneha and I have been together for the longest time. We have been wanting to marry since 2020, but because of COVID we couldn't and in 2021 again the same thing happened. So we decided to go to the wedding in the presence of family. We wanted to get married because I think it was the right time for both of us and not to delay it further and spend the rest of our life together."

After being a part of successful shows like Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Ek Deewana Tha and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Kaa, Vikram Singh Chauhan has forayed into the movie and web space. He was also seen as a cop in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2.