Singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 contestants gained a lot of limelight and fame. Arunita Kanjilal, who was the runner-up on the show recently went for an abroad tour with Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish. Pawandeep and Arunita's song 'Fursat' teaser dropped on December 12. There are reports which state that singer Arunita is being kept out from the launch event which will happen on December 16 (Thursday). Well, there are rumours that Arunita's presence in the event can shift the entire focus to her recent controversy of refusing to do Raj Surani's song.

A source was quoted by E Times saying, "The media is most likely to ask her why she refused to shoot another song with Pawandeep. This is the last thing that the song maker, Team Raj Surani, wants at the occasion that will unveil his next work. Moreover, Raj wants Arunita's replacement Chitra Shukla (South actress) to be under the spotlight and not Arunita; the media attention being on Arunita can push Chitra into the background."

For the uninitiated, Raj felt a bit cheated by Arunita when she decided to opt-out from featuring in the second song that he had planned with the two (Arunita and Pawandeep). Initially, Arunita had agreed to do three songs with Pawandeep which Raj was going to direct, but later the singer said that she does not want to act.

Well, this might be due to the long chain of events wherein her equation with Pawandeep was questioned. Moreover, Arunita and Pawandeep's fake love angle story and their friendship did not go well with her parents.

Fursat song track will be Pawandeep and Arunita's second music video after Manzoor Dil. The second video track is directed by Raj Surani and features Chitra Shukla along with Pawandeep. The song is sung by Pawandeep and Arunita.

A few days back, there were reports that both Arunita and Pawandeep parted ways. But, Mohd Danish took to his Instagram and revealed that the two singers are indeed together and are currently performing in Canada.