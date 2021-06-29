WHAT! Kapil Sharma hikes his fees ahead of the return of The Kapil Sharma Show; here's how much he will get now

Popular comedian has always managed to grab attention with his impeccable comic timing and rib-tickling humor. Well, within no time the actor-comedian made a special place in the hearts of the viewers with his exceptional performance in his comedy show. is all set to make its comeback on the small screen and their fans are eagerly looking forward to it. But before the release date of the show, here comes big breaking news about the comedian himself that will blow your mind. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Dharmendra and 7 other Bollywood stars who allegedly overcame drug and alcohol addiction

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will have a new format and a new team. According to reports, Kapil has hiked his fee. There is no confirmation on the same but if reports are to be believed then Kapil was earlier charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show. But now it is said that he will get Rs. 50 lakh per episode which makes his weekly income one crore.

According to reports, the show will go on air from July 21. In March 2021, Kapil informed his fans about the addition of new people to the creative team. He had shared, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment."