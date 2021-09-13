Late actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. The actor's sudden demise news left everyone heartbroken and shattered. It is difficult to believe for #SidNaaz fans that Sidharth is no more and they are coping up with the loss. #SidNaaz fans remember the Bigg Boss 13 winner in their prayers. Fans are posting various videos and pictures of the actor. Also Read - Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor makes a bold statement with blazers in her latest photoshoot

Meanwhile, a video of a fan of Sidharth is going viral on social media. These videos are making Sidharth's fans go crazy. Sidharth's lookalike is winning hearts with his resemblance with the late star. Chandan Wilfreen calls himself 'Junior Sidharth' and he creates videos on the late actor's dialogues. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more: Shocking twists and turns to expect this week in Top TV shows

Take a look at the videos - Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's family requests everyone to let them 'grieve in peace' in first official statement post his demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen❤️???? (@chandan53.cr)

Right from dressing like Sidharth to following a fitness regime like him, Chandan seems to be a true fan of the star. Post his videos going viral, now netizens are comparing him with Sidharth. This has caused #SidNaaz upset and they are calling Chandan video's rubbish. What do you have to say about?