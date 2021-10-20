Popular telly actress who gained a lot of popularity for her role as Angoori in &TV’s Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! opened up about getting sexually harassed by producer Sanjay Kohli. Yes, you read that right! In 2017, Shilpa filed a complaint against the producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai of sexual harassment and spoke her heart out ahead of #Metoo movement. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said, 'In our industry everything is taken lightly. Guys say so many things and if you react to them, they go like – ‘we are kidding’. Things like – ‘You are looking, hot sexy’ – are common. Sanjay ji used to come on the set and while Benaifer would take care of all the paperwork, he would be the one who would talk like this to us.' Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa to Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Imlie: 5 most loved female characters on TV right now

She further added saying, 'Once Sanjay ji told me that for the promotion of the show, we will have to go out. and that we will have a nice time. Also, in the make-up room, he came close to me and photo lete huye and apna haath rakha mujhe…I could feel that touch was not right.'

Shilpa even spoke about the issue with her co-star Saumya Tandon. The actress said that Saumya told her 'Humari industry mein koi rape nai karta Shilpa'. The actress later said that Saumya went and told Benaifer who was the co-producer of the show and wife of Sanjay about Shilpa's allegation. Shilpa said, 'two days later Benaifer asked me if I wanted to leave the show. She told me – 'yeh kya keh rahi ho tum…koi pyaar se baat karta hai, toh tumhe yeh sab lagta hai. Humein do minute lagenge tumhara career spoil karne mein'.

Within no time, Shilpa went ahead and filed FIR against Sanjay Kohli. She even said that she thought the producers would apologise and would sort out the issue within 2-3 days. Shilpa further revealed that she was depressed and on medication. The actress even blamed the producer for spoiling her career as they used to call the event organizers and tell them to not invite Shilpa.

On the work front, Shilpa was later seen in Bigg Boss 11 and came out as a clear winner. She was even seen in Gangs of Filmistan and Paurashpur.