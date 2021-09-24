Popular telly actress turns a year older on September 24. The birthday girl had once revealed that she regrets participating in the reality show . The petite actress said that she feels she was in the wrong season of Bigg Boss as she could not showcase her real self. In an interview with The Times of India, Srishti said that her season of Bigg Boss had a mix of 'commoners and celebrities' that made it difficult to settle in. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Dipika Kakar wins audience's hearts as she clicks selfies with fans and paps

She was quoted saying, 'I feel my season was very different from this season because in season 12 we had commoners and celebrities, a mix of both whereas there were only celebs in this one. I feel that this itself makes a lot of difference because celebrities have a certain image among audiences which they have to constantly stick to, along with being real and honest to people which I feel is difficult. On the other hand, commoners have a good chance to create a certain image for themselves on this big platform.'

Srishty even said that her season of Bigg Boss had its own set of challenges. Moreover, she even said that she is not in favour of contestants leaving the show and return after sometime.

She added saying, 'Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn’t put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn’t show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people'.

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get started from 2 October and viewers are already excited for the same.