Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the shows that started during the pandemic. At a time when there was fear, negativity all around us. There was also dearth of TV content and people were hooked on to OTT platforms. However, the show came like a breath of fresh air, hooked everyone with its storyline and made all fall in love with the endearing characters. Anupamaa became a household name within a short span of time. And the love for the show is just growing and its popularity has been consistent. No wonder then, the show has been maintaining its numero uno position on TRP charts.

And if you are wondering what it is about Anupamaa that everyone loves the show so much, the new man about town – , who has entered the show as Anupamaa’s long lost college buddy, Anuj Kapadia, has the answer. The actor has deciphered in a recent interview what makes Anupamaa so popular. He said that first it is the characters especially Anupamaa, which are so real and relatable. And then the story, which has so many interesting twists and turns and is laced with underlying, important messages for all age groups. He also confessed that while he hasn’t followed of watched the show much, he has a massive fan following in his own home, where his mother and wife are hooked to the show.

Gaurav even said that his mother keeps on predicting what will happen next in Anupamaa and has already chalked out his character’s journey in the show.

Interestingly, his wife Akanksha also recently opened up about the chemistry between Gaurav’s Anuj and ’s Anupamaa. She said that the two light up the frame each time they are on the screen. She also said that she is a fan of Anupamaa and that her character reminds her of from English Vinglish. So well, there you have it. These are some really true and valid reasons why most people who have watched Anupamaa once, have stayed hooked to the show. More power to the cast and crew.