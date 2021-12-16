Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Abhimanyu reveals he is ready to marry Aarohi; disheartened Akshara grabs his collar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 December 2021, episode 450, SPOILER ALERT: In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara he is ready to marry Aarohi.