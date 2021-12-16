16 December 2021, episode 450, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aaorhi tells Akshara to prove that she has moved on from Abhimanyu. Akshara loves her little sister way too much and decides to do anything for her happiness. Aarohi is madly in love with Abhimanyu and wants to marry him at any cost. Despite knowing that Akshara and Abhimanyu love each other, Aarohi plays her trump card and manipulates them. On the other hand, Akshara is ready to sacrifice her love for her sister. Meanwhile, Aarohi takes Kairav in confidence and says that Akshara does not love Abhimanyu and has moved on in life. Also Read - TV TRP by Ormax Media: Anupamaa stuck on numero uno spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rating dip while Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a hike

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu overhears Akshara saying that she has moved on in life. He gets heartbroken and decides to take a major step in his life. He makes a life-changing decision and agrees to marry Aarohi. Abhimanyu then tells Harshvardhan to not humiliate Akshara as he is ready to marry Aarohi. Abhimanyu meets Akshara and reveals his marriage news to her. He tells her that he is ready to marry. Abhimanyu tells Akshara to prepare a dance to perform at his wedding. Akshara gets shocked to hear his wedding news and asks if he is marrying Aarohi. Abhimanyu agrees and Akshara grabs him by his collar. She gets teary-eyed as she does not want him to go away from her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Furious Abhimanyu performs Shiv Taandav; finds out that Akshara sacrificed their love for her family

What will happen next? Will Akshara let Abhimanyu go away from her? Will Abhimanyu marry Aarohi?