17 December 2021, episode 451, SPOILER ALERT: In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu overhears Akshara saying that she has moved on in life and gets hurt badly. He immediately decides to marry Aarohi for the sake of his family and wants to make Akshara feel bad. He tells Harshvardhan to not humiliate Akshara as he is ready to marry Aarohi. Soon, he meets Akshara and reveals his marriage news to her. Abhimanyu tells her that he is ready to marry and the latter gets shocked. Abhimanyu tells Akshara to prepare a dance to perform at his wedding. He tells Akshara to call him 'jijaji'. She asks him if he is marrying Aarohi and Abhimanyu agrees. Akshara gets shocked and grabs him by his collar.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu reaches Goenka house and tells the entire family to accept his marriage proposal for Aarohi. He then tells Manish to accept the proposal and also demands shagun from them. Kairav tells Abhimanyu that there is no love in this relationship. Abhimanyu says that it is an arranged marriage. Abhimanyu then meets Aarohi and tells her about his deal. He reveals to her that he loves Akshara and will do it till the end of his life. He even tells her to not expect anything from him and just marry him. Aarohi feels everything will change post marriage and accepts the deal.

What will happen next? Will Aarohi be able to make Abhimanyu fall in love with him? Will Akshara let Abhimanyu go away from her?