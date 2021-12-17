Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Abhimanyu tells Goenka family to accept Aarohi's marriage proposal and demands shagun

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 December 2021, episode 451, SPOILER ALERT: Abhimanyu proposes Aarohi for marriage in front of Akshara and the entire Goenka family. He tells Manish to accept his proposal and give him shagun.