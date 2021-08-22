is one of the longest and popular TV shows that has always managed to top the TRP charts. The show has won millions of hearts with its unique storyline and plot. Actor Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan kept everyone hooked to their show with their sizzling chemistry on-screen. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi's pics from upcoming dance performance will leave #KaiRat fans impatient

But we have a piece of sad news for all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. Actor Mohsin Khan who essays the role of Kartik Goenka in the show is planning to quit the show soon. Yes, you read that right. The actor has been part of the show for five-and-a-half years now. A source was quoted by TimesofIndia saying, "Yes Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies."

The source further added saying, "It's all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews."

Well, the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness some major twists and turns. The source said that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now even and his exit will be planned by the makers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in 2009 and has completed 12 years. Well, with this piece of news fans of the show can expect a lot of things to happen between Kartik and Sirat. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section below.