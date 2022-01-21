Television popular actor Mohsin Khan who shot to fame with and won hearts by essaying the role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Mohsin enjoys a huge fan following and they pour immense love for the star. Recently, Mere Sai actor Mohsin who has starred in , the crime show has recently revealed that he is being harassed online by the fans of Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, the fans of YRKKH have allegedly threatened Mohsin to change his name and also demanded him to deactivate his social media. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and others missed THIS important person in their TRP celebration party - Exclusive

After receiving threats, Mohsin filed a police complaint in a cybercrime cell in his hometown Lucknow. He was quoted by ETimes saying, “I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn’t delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cybercrime cell. I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans label Harshad Chopda as ITV's Spiderman after his entry during AbhiRa love confession – view tweets

The actor even said that he has been facing these issues since stories regarding his work appeared on various platforms. Mohsin said that he is going through unnecessary stress because of his name. He said that people should understand that we are two different people and am an actor who is passionate about work. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips