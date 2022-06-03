fame Mohsin Khan managed to win hearts with his spectacular performance as Kartik Goenka. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi was loved by the audience. After being associated with the show for more than 5 years, Mohsin and Shivangi bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin has been busy with music videos and will be seen in a romantic music video with . Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Erica Fernandes and more – view complete list of all 12 celebrity contestants gearing up to groove

The actor Mohsin shared unseen pictures from his upcoming music video shoot and looks smoking hot after taking a dip into the water. The actor shared the pictures and captioned them, "Samundar mein nahake". In the picture, Mohsin donned a tie-dye blue shirt that he paired with black pants. His drool-worthy pictures drenched in the water will leave you asking for more.

Take a look at his post -

Actress Smriti Kalra replied to his post and wrote, 'beemaar to nahi pad gaye ho'. The handsome actor Mohin had shared a post and made fans go gaga over his upcoming music video. He shared a picture with Smriti in the Wai district of Maharashtra and captioned the post as, '1st – Smiley 2nd - @smiritikalra5 wanted to look taller toh 3rd- Bas girnaa mat!' Smriti replied to the post as she said, 'But gire to dono bahut in the ‘sparklingly’ ghat ka taalaab. Thank you for managing all that u did so well @khan_mohsinkhan.' Needless to say that fans are eagerly waiting to see Mohsin and Smriti's chemistry on screen.