Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan managed to win hearts with his spectacular performance as Kartik Goenka. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi was loved by the audience. After being associated with the show for more than 5 years, Mohsin and Shivangi bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin has been busy with music videos and will be seen in a romantic music video with Smriti Kalra. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Erica Fernandes and more – view complete list of all 12 celebrity contestants gearing up to groove
The actor Mohsin shared unseen pictures from his upcoming music video shoot and looks smoking hot after taking a dip into the water. The actor shared the pictures and captioned them, “Samundar mein nahake”. In the picture, Mohsin donned a tie-dye blue shirt that he paired with black pants. His drool-worthy pictures drenched in the water will leave you asking for more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram and more: Fans pick their FAVOURITE male lead [View Poll Results]
Take a look at his post - Also Read - TV Serials TRP Report: Shaheer Sheikh's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa BEATS Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa in the race of online TRP – Check top 10 TV shows
Actress Smriti Kalra replied to his post and wrote, 'beemaar to nahi pad gaye ho'. The handsome actor Mohin had shared a post and made fans go gaga over his upcoming music video. He shared a picture with Smriti in the Wai district of Maharashtra and captioned the post as, '1st – Smiley 2nd - @smiritikalra5 wanted to look taller toh 3rd- Bas girnaa mat!' Smriti replied to the post as she said, 'But gire to dono bahut in the ‘sparklingly’ ghat ka taalaab. Thank you for managing all that u did so well @khan_mohsinkhan.' Needless to say that fans are eagerly waiting to see Mohsin and Smriti's chemistry on screen.
