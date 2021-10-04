is one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in making their daily soap even more interesting. The makers have already hinted about the leap on the show and the viewers are quite excited. Popular on-screen couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are reportedly quitting their show. The two essayed the role of Naira and now Sirat and Kartik. Audiences are madly in love with their on-screen chemistry. Post Mohsin and Shivangi's exit from the show, the makers will showcase a time-leap and will focus on Naira and Kartik and Sirat’s children. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra wants Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi in the house and here's why [Exclusive]

It was earlier seen that Sirat has given birth to a baby girl and they name her Aarohu. Kartik and Sirat try their best to develop a good sibling bond between Akshu (Naira and Kartik's daughter) and Aarohi. The two want their daughters to stay together forever with a lot of love and harmony.

In the upcoming track of the show, Aarohi and Akshu will turn out to be enemies. The sisters will be seen competing against each other for getting equal rights. The storyline of the show post leap will focus on Kairav, Akshu, and Aarohi's character after Shivangi and Mohsin's exit.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show. Are you excited? Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywoodlife.com.