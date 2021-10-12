Since a couple of months now, there have been speculations about Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Sirat, moving out of . And now, the new promos of the show have confirmed that there will be new stars who will take over the baton from here on as the story of the show takes a leap. However, there are new hints that while Mohsin aka Kartik’s track on the show is ending, with him reuniting with Naira in the heaven, Sirat’s track would continue. This has made fans convinced that while Mohsin is out his way out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi will stay on. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

And now, everyone is concerned about why was there a need to remove Kartik's track. Well, here's what happened. A source privy to details tells us that Mohsin was not happy with how the story was going. The whole attention was on the female lead, first Naira then Sirat became the one around whom the whole story was revolving and Mohsin had started feeling like a second fiddle in the show. The source tells us that while the actor had voiced his opinions with the makers, there was nothing that could be done. Therefore, it was decided to develop the story further in such a way that there is scope for exit for Mohsin's character of Kartik.

However, there is no bad blood between Mohsin and the makers. He is very close and fond of the producer Rajan Shahi and it was a mutual understanding. They share a good working bond, and this change in story or characters hasn't changed that.