is one of the most popular television shows. The makers are trying their level best to keep their viewers entertained with their current storyline and plot. The show has recently taken a leap and viewers are all excited to know what will happen in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Scoop: Here’s how Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara and Arohi will take the new story forward

The handsome hunk of telly ville Harshad Chopda is playing the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla, who is a perfect, ideal man – doctor hai, handsome hai, young and single hai. Soon, after the show, the netizens could not stop falling in love with Harshad's on-screen character and were impressed with his exceptional performance. Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Will Raman and Ishita part ways?

The netizens started trending 'Harshad Chopda' on Twitter and were awestruck with his perfect character portrayal. It seems as Harshad's character is making his fans fall in love with him even more. Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Will Raman apologise to Ishita for hurting her?

Here's how the netizens reacted to his entry -

This hair pull we wait every freaking time ??❤️#HarshadChopda #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai

HARSHAD IS BACK AS ABHIMANYU pic.twitter.com/tDsT5S7Xo6 — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) October 27, 2021

Too much hotness in the air ??? Dr Abhimanyu Birla ladies & Gentlemen#HarshadChopda #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai

HARSHAD IS BACK AS ABHIMANYU pic.twitter.com/EHhTCIExxV — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) October 27, 2021