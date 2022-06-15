is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to keep audiences glued to the screens. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love and on-point chemistry. The two have managed to make fans fall in love with their cuteness. The makers leave no stones unturned in adding the necessary drama to the show that acts as the perfect dose of entertainment for all its fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Splitsvilla fame Sheetal Tiwari welcomes baby boy with husband Krish

Reportedly, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is learning how to ride the bike. But, while learning the new skill, the gorgeous actress fell badly and had met with a minor injury. Pranali still got up and continued to ace the skill of riding the bike like a pro. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu plans parents' divorce; Akshara against it; netizens call her, 'mature girl'

Well, it seems as if Pranali is following Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's footsteps. Shivangi was the first to learn the art of riding and was spotted riding Bullet on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi and Faisu's crackling chemistry makes fans root for them

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mahima and Anand tell Abhimanyu that he is not doing right. But, Abhimanyu argues that his mother has never shown how hurt or upset she was. He promised to separate his parents. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara patch up once again. Abhimanyu hands a few papers to Manjari and tells him to divorce her husband. But, Manjari throws away the papers and says she cannot.