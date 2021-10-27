There are two sisters – Arohi and Akshara, where one is ‘I have it all, I want it all’ kinda entitled young girl, while the other is the tyaag ki devi whose only aim is to see her sister have it all. He lives by the belief, ‘jo tera hai woh tera hai, aur jo mera hai, woh bhi tera hai behen’ (eye roll). And then, there is this guy – he is the perfect, ideal man – doctor hai, handsome hai, young and single hai. He is Dr Abhimanyu Birla. His heart aches for one of the sisters, who is oblivious about his feelings for her. While the other sister has hots for him. Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Will Raman and Ishita part ways?

What a cruel love triangle this is. Now makers will add all the family drama, emotions, sanskaar and all and make it an entertaining watch. But will it be intriguing as well or turn out to be 'seen that' predictable affair, only time will tell. For now, our only hopes are with the writers of the story to give it enough twists and turns to keep fans hooked, and on the performances of these new characters. After all, they have large shoes to fill.