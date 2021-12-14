In the current episode of , Aarohi threatens Akshara to stay away from her and Abhimanyu. Though Abhimanyu and Akshara try and stay away from each other, still destiny gets them together. Akshara gets furious seeing Aarohi's real life and hopes that Abhimanyu never sees this bad side of Aarohi. Meanwhile, Goenkas talk about how Aarohi saved Abhimanyu from the fire that broke out in the medical camp by putting her life in danger. Swarna tells everyone that Aarohi will take time to get over Abhimanyu rejecting her. Akshara sees everyone upset and tried to cheer their mood. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Aarohi threatens Akshara; warns her to not come in between her and Abhimanyu

On the other hand, Abhimanyu, Neil and Parth will be seen helping Manjari make gajar ka halwa. Suddenly, Manjari feels dizzy and Abhimanyu takes her to the hospital. Aarohi gets her medical reports and she decides to inform Abhimanyu about the same. But, Aarohi gets a call from Akshara. Aarohi informs Akshara about Manjari's health and she prepares a special oil for her. Neil was seen applying the oil on Manjari’s forehead. Abhimanyu asks Neil who brought the oil and he lies saying that he got it from an old lady. Abhimanyu sees Akshara sitting in the room and gets a bit nervous. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh lock lips on Bigg Boss 15, rumours of Raj Anadkat quitting TMKOC because of Munmun Dutta shock fans and more

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu takes Manjari to a music healing session, where Akshara is seen singing. Harshvardhan tries to insult Akshara's talent and gives money to her for her singing. But, Akshara does not accept it. Harshvardhan's behaviour towards Akshara upsets Abhimanyu and he breaks a chair. He tells Harshvardhan that he will break his hand if he insults Akshara. Abhimanyu's possessiveness towards Akshara, leaves Harshvardhan annoyed. For all the updates on your favourite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned to BollywoodLife. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: After Shivangi Joshi, another Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star set to make a grand entry on the show