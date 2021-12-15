In the current episode of , Manjiri feels dizzy and Abhimanyu rushes her to the hospital. Akshara gets to know that Manjiri is not well and prepares an oil for her. She hands over the oil to Neil. Abhimanyu then takes Manjiri for music therapy and Akshara gets ready to perform a song. She gets shocked seeing Abhimanyu and Birla's family in the event. She impresses everyone with her music and Harshavardhan tries to insult her by offering her money. Akshara loses her cool and says that he has no respect for women and money. Abhimanyu gets angry seeing Harshavardhan insulting Akshara and breaks the chair. He tells Harshvardhan to stay within his limits. Harshavardhan gets furious and blames Akshara for creating a rift between him and his son. Harshavardhan's hate for Akshara intensifies after Abhimanyu gets possessive of her. Also Read - Year End 2021 Best TV show: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – Daily soaps that ruled the roost this year

In the upcoming episode, Aaorhi tells Akshara that she needs to prove that she has moved on from Abhimanyu. Aarohi tells Akshara to tell everyone that she does not love Abhimanyu anymore and wants to part ways with him. Akshara who is madly in love with his little sister Aarohi agrees to fulfill her wish. On the other hand, the Birla family feels that Aarohi is the right choice for Abhimanyu. Within no time, the Birla family makes a shocking announcement about Abhimanyu and Aaorhi's wedding. This piece of news makes Abhimanyu depressed.

Abhimanyu feels depressed after Manjiri goes against Akshara and forces Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi. Abhimanyu who is still confused about Akshara feels the marriage proposal with Aarohi is not right. He then performs Shiv Taandav to find his answers and solve the dilemma about Akshara. During Shiv Taandav, Abhimanyu manages to join the dots and gets answers to all his questions. He finally gets to know that Akshara made a huge sacrifice for her family. Abhimanyu learns that Akshara loves him but has sacrificed their love for her family's happiness. What will Abhimanyu do next? Will he convince Akshara and get married to her?