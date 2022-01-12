Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER Alert: Akshara's pulse begins to sink; will she lose her voice forever?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mahima tells Abhimanyu to be extra careful while performing the surgery as Akshara's vocal cords have got injured. As Abhimanyu starts operating, Akshara's pulse begins to sink; will she lose her voice forever?