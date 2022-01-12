Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER Alert: Akshara's pulse begins to sink; will she lose her voice forever?

Popular show has kept the audiences hooked to their show for decades now. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara met with an accident and was immediately rushed to Birla hospital. Abhimanyu gets ready to perform surgery but is unaware of Akshara's condition. Abhimanyu gets shocked to see Akshara struggling for her life. He gets devastated and is unable to perform surgery. On the other hand, Akshara begins to lose her breath and Abhimanyu gets frightened. A nurse informs Mahima and Aarohi about Akshara's accident. Mahima tells Aarohi to inform the family. Harsh and Anand reach the hospital. Mahima motivates Abhimanyu and reminds him about the oath that he took as a doctor. Mahima tells him to perform the surgery as he loves Akshara. Abhimanyu begins the surgery by taking God Shiva's name. His hand starts shivering but tries to calm himself down. Also Read - Fans trend 16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA remembering the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's memorable shows — read tweets

Harsh wants Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding to take place fast as he fears Manjari's reaction after seeing Abhi's love for Akshara. On the other hand, Aarohi informs Kairav about Akshara's accident. Mahima asks Abhimanyu to be extra careful during the operation as Akshara's vocal cords have got injured. He gets teary-eyed but says that he will not let anything happen to Akshara's voice. During the operation, Akshara's pulse begins to sink. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod to Bepannaah's Jennifer Winget — 5 actresses Harshad Chopda sizzled with on screen

In the upcoming episode, Akshara's life is out of danger. On the other hand, Abhimanyu regrets shouting at her and saying that he does not want to see her face. Meanwhile, Neil tells Abhimanyu that he should not waste his time as he is unable to confess and accept his love for her. Neil tells Abhimanyu that marrying Aarohi despite loving Akshara is the biggest mistake of his life. What will happen next? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Abhimanyu says 'stay with me' as Akshara's pulse sinks during operation; fans are heartbroken – read tweets