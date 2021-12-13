In the current episodes of , Abhimanyu is having second thoughts about Akshara after he got to know that she left the storeroom when it caught fire. Abhimanyu feels he should be with Aarohi. Harshvardhan even brought Aarohi home and tells the Goenkas that she saved Abhimanyu's life by putting her life in danger. Akshara gets shocked as Aarohi lied to everyone. After Harshvardhan leaves, Manish tells Aarohi that she should have not gone to Birla house but she talks to him in a bad manner. On the other side, Aarohi feels she is getting closer to Abhimanyu and his family. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh lock lips on Bigg Boss 15, rumours of Raj Anadkat quitting TMKOC because of Munmun Dutta shock fans and more

Akshara comes inside the room and Aarohi asks her if she is going, to tell the truth to everyone? Akshara assures her that she should not be worried about this. She even tells Aarohi that Abhimanyu loves her and she could have accepted his love, but she did what is right for her family. Aarohi gets angry at Akshara and starts insulting her. She blames Akshara and says that she did not confess her love to Abhimanyu as she knows she is not the right girl for him. Aarohi threatens her not to come between her and Abhimanyu.

Well, in the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu is seen telling his mother how he is unlucky in love. Abhimanyu sees Neil applying ointment on Manjari's forehead and asks him who brought it. Abhimanyu finds Akshara sitting there. What will he do now? For all the updates on your favourite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.