Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Aarohi threatens Akshara; warns her to not come in between her and Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: In the coming episode, Abhimanyu has second thoughts about Akshara, while on the other hand Aarohi warns Akshara to not come between her and Abhi.