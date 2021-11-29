A couple of days ago, and tied the knot. Kundali Bhagya's got married to Rahul Nagal too. And just yesterday, Sanjay Gagnani tied the knot with Poonam Preet. It is said that Aishwarya Sharma and of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame are getting married tomorrow (30 November). and are also said to be tying the knot. And a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that will be getting married to her beau Vicky Jain in December. And now, here are some latest deets about their upcoming wedding. Also Read - Disha Parmar, Erica Fernandes, Ankita Lokhande and more: 11 TV actresses whose comebacks FLOPPED despite a superhit debut

An Etimes report states that Ankita and Vicky will get married on 14th December. They have planned an elaborate wedding schedule with all the pre-wedding rituals and functions. The report states that the wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones already. Mehendi Ceremony of Ankita and Vicky will take place on 12th December. It will be followed by an engagement ceremony in the evening. On the morning of the 13th, they'll be having their Haldi ceremony followed by Sangeet in the evening. They will exchange nuptial vows on 14th December and will have a reception in the evening.

And that's not all. There are themes for every function. Ankita Lokhande and her family have planned it in the most extravagant manner. The theme for Mehendi is bright pop and vibrant whereas for the engagement one has to deck up in glitz and glam. The Haldi has an all-yellow theme. Whereas on Sangeet one has to go Indo-western.

Well, weddings are meant to be elaborate and fun and Ankita and Vicky's wedding looks so much fun already!