and Vicky Jain got married in Mumbai yesterday at a grand wedding. The wedding preparations had kickstarted a long time ago. Ankita made for the prettiest bride in a dull gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Whereas the groom Vicky complemented her in a white embroidered sherwani. A couple of hours ago, Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and shared some lovely pictures of her lovely and extravagant wedding. And wishes started pouring in for the newly married. Late actor 's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on their elaborate wedding.

"Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain," The Pavitr Rishta actress captioned the wedding post. "Congratulations and blessings to the newly wed. Shweta," read Shweta Singh Kriti's comment on Ankita's post.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding in was attended by their very close friends and relatives. , , , , , , Gauri Pradhan, Arti Singh, Shubhaavi Choksey, , Rohit Reddy, , , , Priya Marathe, Prarthana Behere, Mrinalini Tyagi, Aparna Dixit and others had joined the lovebirds for their special day. The pre-wedding functions began on the 12th with Mehendi followed by Engagement on the 13th morning and Haldi in the evening with Sangeet at night.

Talking about Sushant and Ankita. The two dated before partying ways in 2016. Sushant and Ankita starred together in Pavitra Rishta which was a humungous hit TV show by ZeeTV. Last year when Sushant passed away, Ankita had stood by his family's side during the investigation. Though Ankita had been facing a lot of flak for the same, the actress continued extending support to the family through their tough times.