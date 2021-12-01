and Vicky Jain are going to tie the knot this month. The wedding functions are in a full swing. the two lovebirds will be tying the knot on December 14. And the pre-wedding functions, get-togethers are happening already. Videos and pictures of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are going viral on social media. In the videos, we can see Ankita and Vicky grooving to various songs such as , , and 's Sauda Khara Khara, and 's Say Na Say Na, Mummy Nu Pasand and Lehenga to name a few. Check out the videos and pictures here: Also Read - Soon-to-be-bride Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain personally invite friends for their wedding – video

The bride and groom to be set the stage on fire Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for over 3 years now. The wedding rumours popped up when Ankita's Pavitra Rishta 2.0 co-star accidentally spilt the beans on the same.

Meanwhile, there's a common DP being circulated by the fans which they'll be keeping the whole of December to celebrate Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding. Earlier, a friend of Ankita had shared an update on their wedding. "As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself," the friend had informed IndianExpress.