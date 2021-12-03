's pre-wedding celebrations have begun. The actress' beau Vicky Jain aka Vikaas Jain shared a traditional look on his social media handle an hour ago. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky looked amazing in the traditional Maharashtrian outfits. Vicky shared two pictures on his Instagram handle from their pre-wedding festivities. The first picture is his close-up shot. We can se him getting the Mundavalya tied to his forehead. Mundavalya is a traditional ornament worn by the bride and groom during the wedding. It is tied to their forehead and means that they are ready to get married. The second picture features Ankita and Vicky posing in Mundavalya. Ankita is seen in a green saree while Vicky is seen in a white kurta-pyjama. Check out the pictures below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, Aneri Vajani to enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance at their pre-wedding celebrations and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Jain (@jainvick)

Ankita and Vicky kickstarted their wedding preparations a couple of days ago with a pre-wedding bash. The two love birds had set the stage on fire with their chemistry and dance-steps on Say Na Say Na, Sauda Khara Khara, Lehenga and more songs. On 30th November, Ankita and Vicky were spotted in the city as they went about dishing out the wedding invites to their friends together. Vicky shied away from the media as the paparazzi tried to question him and make him pose solo. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The bride and groom-to-be groove together at their pre-wedding functions

It is said that Ankita Lokhande will be tying the knot with Vicky Jain on 14th December. The wedding will be an elaborate affair with all the pre-wedding functions such as Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet. It is said that the pre-wedding festivities will begin on 12th December.

A couple of days ago, Ankita partied the night away with her gal pals Rashami Desai, Abhidnya Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit, Mishti Tyagi and others. It was a fun-filled affair with friends having a blast with music, dance and food. Also Read - Soon-to-be-bride Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain personally invite friends for their wedding – video