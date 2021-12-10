Anupamaa Spoiler Alert December 10: It is time to celebrate for all MaAn fans are after a storm that took over the lives of Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa, there is going to be some BIG GOOD news in their lives. Anuj has recently got into huge trouble when she was attacked by goons and had a head injury. He has been struggling between life and death in the hospital. Anupamaa has been left devastated and distraught and it will be her conversation with Vanraj that will make her realize what she truly feels for Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Aneri Vajani to be the VILLAIN and cause havoc in Anuj-Anu's love saga

Anupamaa will confess that while she know that she has been a part of Anuj's life and dreams for the past 26 years and knows what she means for him. It is only now that she has understood what he means for her. She will be left shocked about her own feelings. But now that she knows what she feels, she will take a major decision for her life. Anupamaa will now move on in the true sense of the word.

The woman, who has broken all shackles and become independent, will now take a decision to invite love back into her life. In the coming episodes, Anupamaa will decide to get married to Anuj. But before you get all happy and excited about Anupamaa's life getting better and all her troubles going away, check this out.

There will a major hurdle that will come in front of Anuj and Anupamaa which will make their coming together and getting married difficult. While they will want to get married, this new twist in the Star Plus’ show will ensure that they are not able to become one. However, once Anuj and Anupamaa become one force, knowing each others’ true feelings, they will do it all to overcome this hurdle. But will they be able to get married? How long will they keep fighting the hurdle? Which members of the Shah family be with and against their decision? All this remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to Anupamaa starring , Sudhanshu Pandey, , and more.