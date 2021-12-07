The next few episodes are going to be very crucial for the storyline of Anupamaa and fans of the show are worried about what is in store for them. From the teasers and spoilers of the upcoming episodes, it is evident that Anuj will get into an accident and will have to be hospitalized. Anupamaa will be taking care of him and will be sleepless due to her concern about his health. However, fans have been worried about the track that would follow. There is a lot of social media banter amongst Anupamaa and fan clubs where fans are speculating that Anuj Kapadia aka ’s role may be cut short in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa big twist: Anu drops hint of what she feels for Anuj Kapadia in this BTS dance video - Watch

As per the latest twists on Anupamaa, Kavya's intentions and reality have been exposed to Vanraj and the entire Shah parivaar. Vanraj has also decided to break all ties with her and he is now getting closer to Anupamaa. He has been regretting all that he did to Anu in the past and will want to reconcile. But how can that happen when Anuj Kapadia is already in her life and she has also started developing feelings for him? Therefore, fans have been worried that Anu and Anuj's jodi is in danger and the makers might put an end to his character while Vanraj and Anupamaa get back together.

Interestingly, just recently there were rumours that Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna will exit Anupamaa soon. It was after a live that MaAn did on Instagram and a small clip from that went viral. A misunderstanding was created amongst fans that Gaurav is quitting the show due to Rupali Ganguly, whereas in reality, they were just pulling each other's legs. Well, fans are not pulling that bit out again and speculating that perhaps that was a hint and their favourite character is indeed leaving the show soon.