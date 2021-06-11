Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Kavya plans to KICK out Baa and Bapuji out of the house, how will Anupamaa save her family?

The upcoming episodes of Anupamaa will witness a high voltage drama and viewers will thoroughly enjoy themselves. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show even more interesting for the viewers. The show has managed to top the TRP charts with its simple storyline and plot. Also Read - Anupamaa: Upcoming MAJOR TWISTS in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's show will surely blow your mind!

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, the entire Shah family decides to return to Ahmedabad as Anupamaa recovers from her illness. Anupamaa gets excited to go back to her house, while on the other hand, Kavya seems to be happy as she will fulfill the duties of the daughter-in-law. As Shah's family returns to their home, Kavya dreams of grand Grah Pravesh and dreams of how she will rule the house from now on. Kavya's dream breaks when Baa welcomes Anupamaa into the house and tells her to stay with them.

Kavya gets irritated as everyone forgets about her Grah Pravesh into the house. But, Anupamaa disagrees. Both Baa and Bapuji decide to divide the house into three parts - Vanraj, , and Anupamaa. Anupamaa disagrees to take anything, but Bapuji insists she takes it. Kavya loses her calm after hearing Bapuji's decision. Bapuji tells Anupamaa that she is their daughter and they will do anything for her. Vanraj gets happy with Bapuji's decision but Kavya objects. She refuses to divide the house and says that it belongs to her husband Vanraj. Vanraj gets angry at the way she is talking to his Bapuji.

Well, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya plays a cunning game. She plans to use the legal papers which Anupamaa handed over to Vanraj regarding the rights of the house. Kavya plans to kick Baa and Bapuji out of the house. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa be able to save her family from Kavya's evil plans? Kavya and Anupamaa will surely have a face-off and the situation will get even worse.

Moreover, Baa and Kinjal join hands to make Kavya realize Anupamaa's importance. Kavya tries to dominate Kinjal, but the latter shows her the boundaries. Kavya gets to know that she has taken Kinjal lightly. Kavya tells Kinjal to help her with the household chores but the latter disagrees. Kavya gets angry at her and starts doing all the household chores alone. Baa and Kinjal ask her to do all the chores just like Anupama.