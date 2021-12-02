All seems to be getting happier and merrier on the TV show Anupamaa. There is love back in the lives and hearts of Baa and Bapuji for each other. Baa is now on Anupamaa’s side. Vanraj has also started understanding Anupamaa and regretting his decision for marrying Kavya, after her reality got exposed. Everyone who insulted Anuj Kapadia, have now apologised to him and GK Kaka and invited them to their family function with total respect. And Anupamaa, who was recently advised by Bapuji to let Anuj enter her life and heart, is now finding herself thinking on those lines. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa rating boosts further, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain their positions

She has been stopping and judging herself for treading the path she thought she would never take. However, she will find no control on her feelings. She has already confessed to Anuj a few times that she finds him to a great person. But soon, she will go from ‘aap bahot acche hain’ to ‘aap mujhe bohot acche lagte hain.’ But fans who are waiting to see a romantic angle between Anuj and Anupamaa may still have some wait ahead of them. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anuj leaves for the US after getting a sudden phone call; Anu left worried

Anu already knows whats Anuj feels for him. And now, she will also start preparing herself for confessing her feelings to Anuj. However, there will be a new person who will play havoc on their lives. A third person will soon enter Anuj and Anupamaa’s life and this will leave their dynamics changed for ever. Also Read - Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more - 5 interesting spoilers of the top five shows

The new character will soon be introduced in the show and it will be played by the gorgeous Aneri Vanjani. While it is not known that she will be introduced as Anuj’s friend, professional colleague, or family – she will have a strong link to his past. After her entry into the show, Anupamaa and Anuj’s relationship will change and Anu will find it hard to make a decision to tell Anuj about her feelings or not. Once again, the dream to see MaAn as one may break for fans. Stay tuned to the show starring , , , , Alpana Buch and more.