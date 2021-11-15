Hola, you, TV buffs. Are you here looking for the latest spoiler of your favourite TV shows? Then you are in the right place. We are here to share some latest and dope spoilers of your favourite TV shows such as Anupamaa, and more. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Tanna gets engaged to Varun Bangera, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first child and more

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Recently, we saw Baa asking Anuj to give a name to his relationship with Anupamaa. He applies the tika on her forehead and refuses to insult Anupamaa and their friendship like that. He gives also gives a strong response to Baa for her allegations. Baa lashes out at Babupi when he takes Anupamaa's side. She calls him a failure. In the upcoming week, we will see Baa taking a strong and shocking decision. She says that from now on everyone in the house will listen to her including her husband (Babuji) and he will only move his head that too just to say yes. Babuji will have a breakdown. Anupamaa who will be in a huge shock will take Babuji to her home. Elsewhere, Baa will be all alone in the house. Kavya will be stressed to make everything normal before Vanraj returns. Anupamaa will determine to reinstate Babuji's dignity. Anuj and GK will also try to cheer up.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting a lot of attention. Firstly for the chemistry and secondly for the love triangle that is forming in the show. Abhimanyu loves Akshara and while she loves him too, she decides to take a step back when Aarohi confesses that she is in love with Abhimanyu too. In the upcoming week in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu taking a firm stand and saying that he wants to marry Akshara and not Aarohi. Kairav will get into a scuffle with Abhimanyu, however, the latter will defend himself. Elsewhere, Akshara will break down on listening to Abhimanyu's love confession.

Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2

and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is slowly growing upon the audience. The latest episode saw Ram and Priya getting into a fight and the latter bringing the topic of annulment in the same. Both Ram and Priya are devastated by are thinking about their sister and brother. Now, Nandini plans to separate Ram and Priya. During Karwa Chauth, she will hand over the annulment papers to Priya and make her feel guilty. However, in a shocking twist, Priya will refuse to sign the document first. She will ask to get Ram to sign the papers first. Will Ram and Priya's story come to an end?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In , Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi trying to get closer to Virat. However, Sayi being Sayi won't let that happen. Pakhi's plans to spend some time alone with Virat in absence of Samrat will see loads of obstacles. Furthermore, Ashwini and Ninad will plan to bring Sayi and Virat closer. Since Bhawani Kaku has demanded an heir from Sayi, Nina and Ashwini will try everything to make them confess their feelings for each other.

Udaariyaan

In the latest episode of Priyanka Choudhary, and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan we saw Tejo asking Angad to pretend that they are okay for an engagement. Now, Angad, played by Karan V Grover is a flamboyant man who loves to live on the spur of the moment. Though Angad has agreed to fake it, he is already smitten by Tejo. And now, the latest spoilers state that he will really fall in love with Tejo. Elsewhere, Fateh is feeling very uncomfortable with Tejo's growing proximity to Angad. Fateh will get into a tussle with Angad when he will see Tejo crying.