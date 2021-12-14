Anupamaa shocking upcoming twists: Anuj to break Anu’s heart; Kavya to get taste of her own medicine

Anupamaa TV show should get an award only for the twists and turns on the show every episode. The Star Plus show is ruling TRP charts and it truly deserves all the love it is getting. Now, in the upcoming episodes, some major twists will follow the lives of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). There is new character entry on the show. Malvika (Aneri Vajani) is all set to bring some shocks and surprises on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Makers to create turmoil in Vanraj-Kavya's life with THIS new angle? Read EXCLUSIVE deets

In the coming episodes, while we wait to see Anupamaa and Anuj to FINALLY become one and give us some couple goals as MaAn, Anu will not be able to confess her love to Anuj. The circumstances will be such, that even though she wants to start a life with Anuj and tell him what she now feels for him, she will have to stop herself. Moreover, when she will finally give Anuj a hint, she will get to know that Anuj is not in the space to think about himself or his life right now due to Malvika. This will break Anupamaa's heart and make her disheartened that once again when she thought happiness was just round the corner, all the joy has gone away from her life again.

On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya are already having a lot of troubles in their marriage. But Kavya hasn't given up. She wants Vanraj at any cost and she is doing her all to ensure that their marriage works. However, Malvika will not let that happen. Kavya will find that karma is paying her with exactly what she did with Anupamaa. Vanraj and Malvika will get close and Kavya will get possessive about her husband and will feel that he is about to lose him.

Thankfully, while these two love sagas will go through great turmoil, there is one relationship in the show that will get back on track. It is Paritosh and Kinjal who will finally mend all the differences between them and get together again. At one point, it seemed that Toshu wants to leave Kinjal and that she is also okay with parting ways from him. But over the events of the past few days, they both have realized each others’ importance in their lives and how a marriage needs to be nurtured at every step.

But a lot of drama is all set to unfold on Anupamaa and so we highly recommend that you never miss an episode and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.