TV show 2 starring and is slowly yet steadily making its way into the audience’s hearts. There have been reports that the show will be taken off air due to low TRPs however, the interest around it has only increased with the beginning of and Priya Sood’s love story. Fans are loving their chemistry where there is an underlying attraction and love for each other. However, did you know that Nakuul Mehta wasn’t the first choice for the role of Ram Kapoor? Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Harshad Chopda to Nakuul Mehta – 10 actors who made a comeback on TV this year

Yes, that may come as a shocker considering how well the Ishaqbaaz actor suits the character of business tycoon Ram Kapoor. However, it was not him who and the team had in mind. It was Iqbal Khan who was the first choice to play Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, things didn’t work out. Talking about the same in a recent interview, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that while he was in talks with the makers of BALH 2, things didn’t work out due to budget issues. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande and more – 10 TV celebs who set Instagram on fire with amazing content

He further lamented on the reason and said that due to dropping viewership on TV, the show makers are slashing budgets. He said that this has made producers to look for actors who can come at a lower cost. He said that whenever initiating a discussion for a role, he straight away asks for the budget so that things are clear right from the start. Iqbal Khan, who was tipped to play Mr Bajaj in Kausautii Zindagii Kay, also said that while coming down to 80% of what you expect is okay, but settling for a budget below that is a strict ‘no-no’ for him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande trolled for flirting with Karanvir Bohra, Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan's edited wedding pic goes viral and more

Interestingly, it was not just Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that Iqbal Khan lost to Nakuul Mehta due to budget constraints, he also had to let go of a role in Molkki that later went to .