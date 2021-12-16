Balika Vadhu 2 upcoming story is going to be full of intense drama and unexpected twists. As per the story that is going on in the show on Colors currently, Anand comes to Anandi’s rescue and saves her from Jigar's clutches. He also acts promptly and admits her to the hospital for proper care. He is shocked and angry to see that Anandi is married and is further zapped to realise that Jigar is her husband. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more — Most SHOCKING upcoming twists in Top 5 TV shows this week

But to get clarity on the matter and to save Anandi from the torture that she is going through, Anand decides to take help from the police. All he wants is for Anandi to be safe and get Jigar punished if he had done anything wrong. But matters show no sign of getting solved as Anandi does something shocking and unexpected.

When the police arrives to speak to Anandi and know the truth of the matter with Jigar, that is when the Anzaria family also arrives. Anand tells Anandi to tell the truth but she denies all his claims and tells the police that she married Jigar on her own free will. She defends him and confirms that he has done no wrong to her. This makes Anand very furious and at the same time he feels helpless. He wants to save Anandi, help her out of this hell hole but her act in front of the police makes him wonder what he can do to save her from this family, marriage and most importantly, Jigar.

Will Anandi be able to muster the courage to go against Jigar and his family and bring out the truth about her forced marriage? Will she be able to free herself from this torture? Will Anand help Anandi in this? All this remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show Balika Vadhu 2. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite TV shows.