Shivangi Joshi is one of the biggest names in the television world right now. The actress recently entered the popular TV show Balika Vadhu 2 as the grown-up Anandi. Before that, Shivangi Joshi was known as Sirat/ Naira from . Shivangi quit the romance family drama series after playing the lead for about 6 years. Shivangi has been a part of the industry for about 8 years. She started out as a child artist and then went on to play leads roles. Having been in the industry for so long, people thought of her to be 26/27. However, in reality, Shivangi is younger than you can imagine. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan - Interesting spoilers of the upcoming episodes of your fave top 5 shows

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Shivangi Joshi was asked to share a news piece about her that had sent her rolling on the floor laughing. And Shivangi spilt the beans on her real age. The actress said that there's a myth about her age on Wikipedia. It so happened that the informative page had mentioned Shivangi's age as 26 or 27-years-old. The actress revealed that she had tried to clear it several times but to no avail. " It is weird to read this about yourself," she told the portal. Shivangi said that she has a lot to achieve before she reached 27 and is working towards it. About the age myth, Shivangi added, "So yes, I have tried to get it rectified so many times and I am hoping that someday I get the correct age. I am 23 years old only and not 26 or 27 yaa." Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa rating boosts further, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain their positions

Well, now you know the real age of Shivangi. She's quite younger than you assume. And having said that, her achievements are quite impressive. Interestingly, Shivangi plays 17-year-old Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Talking about her entry in Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi had said that Anandi's character is very different from the characters she has played on TV before. She also said that there's a lot of similarities between her and Anandi. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi asks fans' support for Anandi; Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi and others cheer on her